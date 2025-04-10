US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink wants to resign

Bridget Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine. Photo: The NYT

Bridget Brink, the US Ambassador to Ukraine, intends to leave her post early. She submitted her resignation in January this year.

This was reported by CBS News on Thursday, April 10.

Brink's resignation

According to the newspaper's sources, after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, Brink submitted her resignation as part of the standard rotation, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not accept it. However, today the State Department confirmed her intention to resign.

"Ambassador Brink is stepping down. She's been the ambassador there for three years – that's a long time in a war zone. And frankly, the war has gone on for far too long," a State Department spokesperson said.

So far, there has been no official announcement of Brink's resignation, but sources said she had made "farewell calls" to her colleagues. At the same time, the ambassador herself did not respond to a request for comment.

One senior official told the newspaper that Brink's decision was due to a combination of personal and political issues, including recent cuts at USAID.

