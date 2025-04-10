Interrogation of Chinese captured in Ukraine — Video by Zelensky

Captured Chinese soldier. Photo: screenshot

On Thursday, April 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he would continue to investigate the circumstances of Chinese citizens' involvement in the war in the ranks of the Russian occupation forces. The Ukrainian Armed Forces recently captured several Chinese in Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian leader announced this on X and posted a video of the interrogation on Thursday, April 10.

Involvement of Chinese citizens in the war in Ukraine

"We continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the involvement of Chinese citizens in the Russian occupation forces," the statement reads.

According to the president, the Security Service of Ukraine is taking the necessary actions with the prisoners recently captured in Donetsk region. Law enforcement officers are also researching information about the participation of other such persons in the war on the side of Russia.

Zelenskyy noted that these are not isolated cases, but a systematic Russian effort to recruit citizens in China.

"Everything necessary must be done to ensure that Russia has no such and similar opportunities to prolong and expand the war," Zelensky added.

What prisoners say

According to the prisoner, during the combat mission, they were commanded by a Russian — he just told them what to do, and they repeated it.

"When we were hiding in a shelter, a drone hit us and damaged my AK-74 weapon. At that moment, there were two of us," the man said.

The Chinese citizen said that he was fed better in captivity in Ukraine than in the Russian army, and that he would not want to return to Russia during the exchange. He added that in this case he would rather return to China.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed the number of Chinese citizens fighting on the side of Russia. According to him, it is at least 155 Chinese.

In turn, China reacted to this and stated that it did not send its military personnel to participate in the fighting in Ukraine.