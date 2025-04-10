US-Russian talks concluded in Istanbul — What are the results?

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, April 10, the delegations of the United States and Russia met in Istanbul, marking the second round of consultations following the signing of the agreement between US Secretary of State Rubio and his Russian counterpart. This time, the American delegation was led by Sonata Coulter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe, and the Russian delegation was headed by Ambassador Alexander Darchiev.

This was reported by the US Department of State.

Advertisement

What is known about the results of the US-Russia talks

During the meeting, the parties continued the constructive dialog that began at the first meeting on February 27. One of the main issues was the coordination of aspects related to the stability of diplomatic banking for the bilateral missions of both countries.

The US representatives expressed concern about Russia's policy of not hiring local staff, which makes it difficult to maintain a stable staff at the US Embassy in Moscow.

Deputy Assistant Secretary Coulter and Ambassador Darchiev discussed the possibility of holding a follow-up meeting to further address these issues. The exact date, location and representatives will be determined at a later date.

Earlier, we wrote that Bridget Brink, the US Ambassador to Ukraine, intends to leave her post early. She submitted her resignation in January this year.

Earlier today, The United States and Russia conducted a prisoner exchange of the US and Russian citizen Ksenia Karelina and German and Russian citizen Artur Petrov.

On April 10, Volodymyr Zelensky published new video of interrogation of Chinese soldiers captured in Donetsk region of Ukraine.