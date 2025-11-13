Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Trump signs bill to end the shutdown

Trump signs bill to end the shutdown

Ua en ru
Publication time 13 November 2025 11:51
Updated 12:14
Trump signed the bill to end the US shutdown on November 12
Donald Trump signs a bill. Photo: screenshot from the broadcast

US President Donald Trump signed a government funding bill on November 12. The longest shutdown in US history is now officially over.

CNN reports this.

The US shutdown has ended

The bill reached the president’s desk after it was approved by the US House of Representatives on the evening of November 12.

Donald Trump noted that the country had gone through a short-term catastrophe caused by the Democrats, who believed it would be politically advantageous.

"It's an honor now to sign this incredible bill and get our country working again. Thank you," the American leader said.

The moment of signing the document was streamed by the White House.

Before signing the bill, Trump also said that the Democrats had tried to "extortion the United States."

"Today we are sending a clear message that we will never give in to extortion, because that’s what it was...There is absolutely no question now that Democrats are responsible for millions of American families going hungry, millions of travelers left stranded in airports, and our troops left wondering if they would receive their next paycheck," the head of the White House stated.

"This cost the country $1.5 trillion," Trump said of the shutdown, which he described as a "little excursion" that Democrats took "purely for political reasons."

USA law Donald Trump Congress Government finances
Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
