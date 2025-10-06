Trump — U.S. lost in Vietnam and Afghanistan because it didn’t fight for victory

President Donald Trump speaks to U.S. Navy sailors. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump visited Norfolk, Virginia, where he delivered an unusual speech to U.S. Navy sailors. The American president made a series of statements about naval ships, the defeats in the wars in Afghanistan and Vietnam, and also promised a major UFC fight.

The statements of the U.S. leader were reported by Novyny Live.

Advertisement

New remarkable statements by Trump

During his speech to the military, Trump stated that America could have easily won in Vietnam and Afghanistan if it had truly fought for victory. This did not happen, and afterward, "we got politically correct."

"We're not politically correct anymore, just so you understand. We are winning," said the U.S. president.

However, he did not specify exactly where the United States is winning militarily, if one does not take into account the so-called diplomatic victories in terms of "ending eight wars."

The U.S. president also told the sailors that, at the moment, the United States is ahead of other countries by a quarter of a century in the field of submarines. He promised the Navy more ships.

Finally, the American president announced a huge and spectacular fight in the UFC format.

Sailors cheer as President Donald Trump speaks during a celebration for the 250th anniversary of the US Navy aboard the USS Harry S. Truman at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday. Photo: Alex Brandon/AP

Read more:

Witkoff to step down as Trump’s special representative — media

Trump changed his stance on the war in Ukraine — Zelensky

Turkey may stop buying oil from Russia, says Trump