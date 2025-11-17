Trump hinted that US forces may strike Venezuela

US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The US State Department has announced that beginning November 24, the United States will designate Venezuela’s "Cartel de los Soles" as a foreign terrorist organization. White House chief Donald Trump has already responded and made it clear that the US might strike Venezuela.

CNN reports this.

The US has made its decision regarding the Venezuelan cartel

The US State Department said that on November 24, the Venezuelan cartel will be designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

Washington claims that the cartel is allegedly headed by Venezuela’s leader Nicolás Maduro and other high-ranking officials of "illegitimate Maduro regime."

"Neither Maduro nor his cronies represent Venezuela’s legitimate government," the State Department said in a press release. "Cartel de los Soles by and with other designated FTOs including Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel are responsible for terrorist violence throughout our hemisphere as well as for trafficking drugs into the United States and Europe."

Trump does not rule out strikes but allows for negotiations

The US President said that designating the cartel as a foreign terrorist organization would enable the US military to attack the assets and infrastructure of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro inside the country.

"It allows us to do that, but we haven’t said we’re going to do that," Trump told reporters as he departed Florida to return to Washington. "We may be having some discussions with Maduro, and we’ll see how that turns out."

He also indicated that he does not believe the administration needs congressional approval for potential military action on Venezuelan territory. At the same time, he said he supports keeping lawmakers informed.

"We like to keep Congress involved. I mean, we’re stopping drug dealers and drugs from coming into our country. … We don’t have to get their approval. But I think letting them know is good," Trump concluded.

