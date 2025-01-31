War in Ukraine — Trump sabotages his own peace plan for Kyiv

President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, who promised to end the war in Ukraine, is undermining his own promises to establish peace. In particular, this is evidenced by his unwillingness to provide assistance to Kyiv.

This opinion was expressed by European affairs columnist Lee Hockstader in his column in The Washington Post.

How Trump is sabotaging his own peace plan for Ukraine

Hockstader writes that Trump is unwilling to send more aid to Ukraine, let alone the US military. Besides, he opposes Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

"As for overseeing an eventual ceasefire and guaranteeing Ukraine’s security — without which an armistice would be meaningless, given Moscow’s neo-imperialist ambitions — he sees that as Europe’s problem," it is said in the article.

According to the column, the President of the United States is rightly pushing Europe to increase defence spending and take more responsibility for its own security. At the same time, "convincing Europeans to risk direct confrontation with Russian troops would be the biggest request from the President of the United States to his allies in modern history".

The observer also notes that Europe cannot stop the war in Ukraine without the United States, just as the United States cannot do so without European troops. It is cooperation and interdependence that is key if or when a negotiated truce is reached.

"But instead of encouraging European allies and signaling that Washington will have their back, Trump is targeting them with aggression and abuse," Hoxtedder writes.

