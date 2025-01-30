PACE Presidentos Rusopoulos believes Trump will "do something" for Ukraine in 100 days

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Theodoros Rouxopoulos, believes that the new U.S. President Donald Trump will try to do something to improve the situation in Ukraine. He has already played an important role in the release of Israeli hostages.

Rusopoulos spoke about this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Trump's plans for Ukraine

"So, is he going to do something in the first 100 days on Ukraine? I believe he will try," said the PACE President.

According to him, the Kremlin, Putin and his entourage have spoken of Trump as a leader who is closer to them than the previous US administration. Rusopoulos believes that personal attitudes play a crucial role in international relations.

Therefore, in his opinion, Trump can lead Ukraine to a solution, or at least to a path of dialogue and peace process.

"In my experience, because we have experience working with Mr. Trump and we have experience in international history and such conflicts, those who consider themselves very strong, if they do not use their power in the first days of their rule, their power disappears, you know," the PACE president said.

He added that this could be a possibility and we should hope for it.

As a reminder, Israel and Hamas signed a truce agreement under which the first three hostages were released.

Subsequently, four more women held by the militants returned to Israel as part of the second exchange.