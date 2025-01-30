Plane crash in the US — Trump reacts to the tragedy

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Today, January 30, a passenger plane and a military helicopter collided in the US state of Columbia. U.S. President Donald Trump said that the disaster could have been avoided.

Trump wrote about this on Truth Social, CNN reports.

Trump's reaction to the plane-helicopter collision

Before publishing the post, Trump said he was fully informed about the plane crash. He stressed that he was monitoring the situation. Later, the U.S. president posted a message saying that the crash "appears to have been preventable".

"It was a clear night, and the plane’s lights were on. Why didn’t the helicopter ascend, descend, or turn away? Why didn’t the control tower instruct the helicopter on what to do instead of asking if they could see the plane? NOT GOOD!!!" Trump wrote.

As a reminder, there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board, and three soldiers on board of the helicopter. As of now, no one is known to have survived the crash.

Russian media also reported that Russian athletes were on the plane at the time of the crash. A list of names was published online.