Plane crashed into a helicopter in the District of Columbia— are there any survivors?

Rescue vehicles at the site of a plane crash in the United States. Photo: Reuters

A passenger plane collided with a military helicopter while landing in the District of Columbia in the United States. No one is currently known to have survived the crash.

This was reported by CNN on Thursday, January 30.

What is known about the collision of an airplane and a helicopter in the District of Columbia?

According to the publication, the crash occurred near Reagan National Airport. All takeoffs and landings have been suspended. It is known that the plane was American Airlines flight 5342. The plane had taken off from Wichita, Kansas. The helicopter it collided with was a military helicopter.

A boat at the crash site in the District of Columbia. Photo: Reuters

It is known that there were 60 passengers and 4 crew members on board the passenger plane. After the impact, the plane and the helicopter crashed into the river. It is noted that this crash is likely to be the deadliest disaster in the District of Columbia in a decade.

According to CNN, the situation is becoming increasingly tense. Sources said they were shocked by what they saw. They claimed that the plane was shattered into several pieces, making it difficult to discern what they were seeing. So far, there are no known survivors of the crash.

Rescue operation on the Potomac River. Photo: Reuters

Trump's reaction to the plane crash

Donald Trump also reacted to the plane crash in the United States, reports CNN. He said the mid-air collision between a U.S. Army helicopter and an American Airlines passenger jet was a "bad situation that appears to have been preventable".

"The plane was on a perfect and standard approach path to the airport. The helicopter had been moving directly toward the plane for a long time. It was a clear night, and the plane’s lights were on. Why didn’t the helicopter ascend, descend, or turn away? Why didn’t the control tower instruct the helicopter on what to do instead of asking if they could see the plane?" Trump said.

A rescue vehicle. Photo: Reuters

