Air Busan plane crash in South Korea on January 28 — video

The fire engulfed the Air Busan plane. Photo: Yonhap

On Tuesday, January 28, an Air Busan passenger plane caught fire at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea. Four people were injured during the evacuation.

Yonhap reported it.

New video of the moment Air Busan A321 was evacuated shortly before the fire engulfed the aircraft. Fortunately due to the quick reaction of the crew there was little fire, only smoke at the rear of the aircraft. https://t.co/a4HG85DYpk pic.twitter.com/5dPAjrZRDK — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) January 28, 2025

Fire on board an Air Busan plane

According to the fire service, the fire broke out in the tail of an Air Busan Airbus A321-200 plane that was supposed to fly to Hong Kong. The incident occurred before take-off at around 22:26.

There were 169 passengers, six crew members, and one maintenance worker on board. All were successfully evacuated using an inflatable emergency slide. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 22:34 and fully extinguished the fire by 23:31.

Liquidation of the aftermath of the fire. Photo: Yonhap

Initially, it was reported that no one was injured during the evacuation. However, it later became known that four people were injured. Two of the affected were taken to the nearby hospital.

The fire, which started in the tail section of the plane, spread to the fuselage. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

It is worth noting that Air Busan has not had any serious accidents in the last ten years. The investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.

Rescuers tame the fire. Photo: Yonhap

As a reminder, on December 29, the plane of Jeju Air’s Boeing 737-800 crashed at the airport of the city of Muan in South Korea. There were 181 people on board. The flight data recorders, or "black boxes", stopped recording four minutes before the accident.