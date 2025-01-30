Trump’s conversation with Putin on January 30, 2025 — what the Presidents talked about

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: screenshot

On Thursday, January 30, during his Press Conference at the White House, the President of the United States Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of a telephone dialogue with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The reason for the contact was the plane crash in Washington, where Russian citizens were among the dead.

Trump’s Press Conference was streamed on the White House’s YouTube channel.

Trump’s conversation with Putin

Trump stated that the US administration has been working with the Kremlin to return the bodies of Russian victims.

When asked by journalists whether he had spoken personally with Putin, the President of the United States first replied: "No, I haven’t," but then added: "Not about this."

He did not disclose the details of the conversations, limiting himself to generalities. The representatives of the Russian Federation also did not make any official statements on this matter.

As a reminder, on January 30, the plane crash occurred in the US state of Columbia — the passenger plane and the military helicopter collided. The President of the United States Donald Trump stated that the tragedy could have been avoided.