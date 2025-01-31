US President blames Obama's diversity initiatives for plane crash in Washington, DC

U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that there are no survivors from last night's plane crash near Washington, DC. An American Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 passenger jet collided with a Black Hawk military helicopter in mid-air during a landing approach at Ronald Reagan National Airport.

The Guardian reports this with reference to a press conference at the White House.

What did Trump say about the crash?

The president called the incident a tragedy of enormous proportions that has deeply affected many people. He noted that different versions of the causes of the disaster are already being considered, including the possibility of a coincidence of unfavorable decisions.

"The helicopter could be stopped very quickly. It could go up, it could go down, it could turn. And the turn it made was wrong and obviously a little bit opposite of what it was ordered to do," Trump said.

As a reminder, the car crash occurred on Thursday, January 30. Commenting on the incident, U.S. President Donald Trump characterized the crash as "a tragic situation that could have been prevented".

We also reported that during a press conference at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of a telephone dialog with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The plane crash in Washington, D.C., in which Russian citizens were among the dead, was the reason for the contact.