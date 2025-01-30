Airplane and helicopter collide in the United States, killing 30 people

Rescue boat at the site of the crash. Photo: Reuters

More than 30 bodies have been found at the crash site of a passenger plane in Washington. The day before, it collided with a helicopter and fell into the river.

This was reported by NBC Washington.

Airplane and helicopter crash in Washington, DC

It is noted that the bodies were recovered from the Potomac River, where an airliner and a military helicopter fell after a collision. The depth of the river at this point is 2.4 meters, but the search and rescue operation continues despite the difficult conditions.

Earlier, officials confirmed that there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the plane, and three more were in the helicopter. It is noted that this crash is likely to be the deadliest disaster in the District of Columbia in a decade.

As a reminder, the crash occurred on Thursday, January 30. Commenting on the incident, U.S. President Donald Trump characterized the crash as "a tragic situation that could have been prevented".

