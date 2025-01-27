War in Ukraine — how Kyiv’s victory can change Belarus

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Photo: E. Blažio / LRT nuotr

The Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya believes that if Ukraine wins the war with Russia, it will be an opportunity for a change of power in Belarus. In addition, the regime change may be related to the health of dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

It was reported by the portal Zerkalo.

How Ukraine can influence the change of power in Belarus

According to Tsikhanouskaya, there are several options when a window of opportunity will appear to change the government in Belarus. And the first thing that could affect this is Ukraine’s victory in the war with Russia.

"I’m in favor of giving Ukraine everything possible to win. And at the time of the negotiations, they had a strong position. Ukraine’s victory means a weak Putin, which means a weak Lukashenko. He is already very weak, relying only on the support of the Kremlin leader," it is said in the statement.

Another opportunity for regime change in the country is the economic problems that will overtake Belarus. Tsikhanouskaya said that due to the sanctions against Belarus and Lukashenko’s "empty pockets", the authorities will not be able to maintain economic stability.

In addition, Lukashenko’s replacement may be related to his health.

"We shouldn’t hope for this, but it could be this, or there could be some other, as we say, black swan that could appear unexpectedly," the opposition leader added.

She emphasized that the main task of Belarusians and the Democratic Forces is to be ready for this moment.

Elections in Belarus

As a reminder, Alexander Lukashenko won the presidential election with 87.6% of the vote. This is his seventh "victory" since 1994.

The EU does not recognize the elections in Belarus and calls them "sham". However, Lukashenko himself said that he "did not care".

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland mocked Lukashenko after the results of the so-called elections were announced. Radosław Sikorski briefly but wittily wondered: why only 87.6% love their "father".