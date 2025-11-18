Sabotage on the railway in Poland — who is being blamed for the explosion

Donald Tusk at the site of the sabotage. Photo: Reuters

Poland has reported the involvement of Ukrainian citizens in the railway sabotage. At the same time, the traces of the attack point to the involvement of Russian intelligence services.

This was reported by onet.pl.

Tusk named those involved in the sabotage

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, following an emergency meeting of the Government Committee on National Security, stated that two acts of sabotage on railway infrastructure were carried out by Ukrainian citizens who had "long cooperated with Russian intelligence services."

According to him, the identities of the two suspects have been established. One of them is a Ukrainian citizen convicted in Lviv for sabotage, and the other is a resident of Donbas who entered Poland from the Belarusian side shortly before the attacks. After the explosions, they fled back to Belarus.

Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz assured that all available data point to Russia’s involvement.

He said this is part of a broad hybrid campaign that includes cyberattacks, arson, attempts to destabilize, and strikes on critical infrastructure across Europe. He stressed that the goal is to intimidate the public and sow discord within countries and among allies.

"Only when the perpetrators are caught will we be absolutely certain, but analyzing everything happening in Poland and Europe, all traces lead east, to Russia. This is part of the hybrid war they are waging against NATO, against Europe, against us — to stir unrest, to spread fear," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

Railway sabotage in Poland — what is known

The explosion on the Polish railway occurred on the morning of November 16. The train driver discovered a damaged section of track near the PKP Mika station in the Życzyn area of the Garwolin district of the Masovian Voivodeship.

The incident took place on a key railway line connecting Warsaw with the Dorohusk border crossing and serving as a major route for trains heading toward Lublin, Chełm, and further to Ukraine.

Polish security services found that the explosives were detonated remotely using a mobile phone, and the SIM cards were purchased with documents belonging to a specific person, though this individual is not necessarily the perpetrator.

