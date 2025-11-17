"The new 1939" — Polish commander says Russia is preparing the battlefield

Polish military. Photo: Reuters

Poland is effectively in a state that military leadership calls "pre-war." Russia has already begun preparing for potential aggression, creating conditions favorable for possible actions on Polish territory.

This was stated by General Wiesław Kukula, Chief of the General Staff of Poland.

Russia is preparing the ground for aggression against Poland

The general also responded to comparisons made by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who described the current moment as reminiscent of 1939 or 1981 — the start of World War II and the height of the Cold War, respectively. Kukula noted that Poland is effectively "always in a pre-war period," emphasizing that even the Cold War was a time of constant readiness.

According to him, the country is now building a "Cold War 2.0" — a period of firm deterrence, significant defense investments, and a clear signal to Russia: any attack on NATO countries or Polish territory will have serious consequences and carries major risks for a potential aggressor.

SBU issues statement on Russia's actions against Europe

Military analyst and former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officer Ivan Stupak believes that Russia is already waging a hybrid war against Europe, and the only question is when it will escalate into open conflict.

"For Russia, what it is doing in Europe right now is already war. Asymmetric, nonlinear, hybrid — call it what you want. But it is ongoing," Stupak said.

According to him, modern Russian strategy is based on gradually and subtly drawing the opponent into conflict. Stupak emphasized that Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov frequently references the works of military theorist Iserson, which confirms this approach.

Stupak also noted a recent statement by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who suggested that Europe may be experiencing its "last peaceful summer".

