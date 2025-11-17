Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day CSTO drills in Belarus announced for 2026

CSTO drills in Belarus announced for 2026

Ua en ru
Publication time 17 November 2025 12:54
Updated 12:56
Belarus announced that new CSTO exercises will take place in 2026
Military personnel of the Russian and Belarusian armies. Photo: Russian Ministry of Defense

The General Staff of Belarus has stated that new military exercises of CSTO member states will be held in 2026. They will take place directly in Belarus.

This was reported by Radio Liberty.

What is known about the CSTO exercises in 2026

It is known that details about the upcoming Barrier-2026 exercises were provided by the Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces, Vyacheslav Starkov.

He informed that during these maneuvers, they plan to continue the practice of jointly carrying out tasks aimed at neutralizing biological threats in the interests of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces.

It should be noted that the CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. At the same time, as is known, Yerevan has effectively suspended its participation in the organization and does not rule out withdrawal, accusing the CSTO of inaction during its confrontation with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
