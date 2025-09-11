A Belavia airline plane. Photo: Russian media

The U.S. announced the lifting of sanctions against the Belarusian airline Belavia. The decision was made personally by Donald Trump. According to John Cole, the president gave a clear order to 'do it immediately' during a meeting attended by dozens of people.

This was reported by Belarusian media, citing U.S. presidential representative John Cole.

The U.S. will ease sanctions pressure on Belarus

During a conversation with Alexander Lukashenko, a U.S. official emphasized that this step is only the beginning of changes in bilateral relations, which they 'want to improve as quickly as possible.' In addition to lifting sanctions, Washington intends to reopen its diplomatic mission in Minsk.

"Now this decision, which has already been approved, has been made by all the relevant ministries and agencies involved in this work," – John Cole stated.

"I know that we want the embassy to return. I know that it is returning. This is a matter of the near future. We want to have an ambassador, we want to have a full embassy staff here. And we will work on this," – Cole emphasized.

