Russia discredits Ukraine’s government in front of the West again — details from the ISW

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

Russians are once again reiterating the demands of dictator Vladimir Putin and conducting information operations aimed at discrediting the Ukrainian government in the eyes of the West. The intensification coincided with preparations for negotiations between Russia and the United States in Saudi Arabia.

It was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russian statements on the illegitimacy of Ukraine’s government

During the meeting on February 17, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya reiterated Putin’s demand that Ukraine should hold elections before implementing any peace agreements. Analysts note that the Russian diplomat continues the Kremlin’s efforts to discredit the legitimacy of Ukraine’s leadership.

In addition, similar statements were made by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and former MP Viktor Medvedchuk. The ISW believes that this shows that Russia has no intention of adhering to the agreements signed with the current Ukraine’s government.

"The Kremlin’s apparent unwillingness to make territorial concessions, commit to honoring any future peace agreement with Ukraine, or involve any European leaders in these negotiations calls into question Putin’s supposed willingness to engage in good faith negotiations that could bring about long-term peace in Ukraine and Europe more broadly," it is said in the statement.

As a reminder, the Kremlin has confirmed the meeting between the representatives of Russia and the United States to be held on February 18 in Saudi Arabia.

Also, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the country had not been informed about the negotiations in Saudi Arabia. According to him, Kyiv would not accept the agreements reached.