Ukraine won’t accept agreements without our input — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Reuters

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that Ukraine did not know anything about the negotiations in Saudi Arabia. Our country would not participate in them and would not accept any agreements.

It was reported by Interfax-Ukraine with reference to the words of the Head of State on Monday, February 17.

Zelenskyy comments on the US-Russia talks

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine did not know anything about the US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia, so his visit there had nothing to do with it. The President also added that the United States and Russia have the right to do so, "if they have bilateral issues".

"Ukraine would not participate. Ukraine did not know anything about it. Ukraine considers any negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine (as such — Ed.), which have no result. And we cannot accept any things or any agreements about us without us. And we will not accept such agreements," Zelenskyy stated.

The Head of State added that he would talk in Saudi Arabia about negotiations with the Crown Prince. During the visit, they would also discuss the decline in oil prices.

As a reminder, today, on February 17, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to the United Arab Emirates. He met with the country’s President.

The Kremlin confirmed that representatives of Russia and the United States would meet tomorrow, on February 18. The talks would take place in Saudi Arabia.