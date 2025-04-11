US-Russia talks between Putin and Witkoff on April 11 — First results

Vladimir Putin and Steve Witkoff. Photo: Russian media

On Friday, April 11, Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in St. Petersburg. They discussed the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Russian media.

What is known about the US-Russia talks

The meeting between Witkoff and Putin lasted 4.5 hours behind closed doors.

According to the Russian media, the topic of the meeting between Putin and Witkoff was "aspects of the Ukrainian settlement".

Details remain unknown at this time.

As a reminder, Axios reported that US President Donald Trump has set a deadline for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to establish peace in Ukraine — the end of April this year.

Earlier on April 11, British Defense Secretary John Healey said that Ukraine would receive record-breaking aid from countries following the Ramstein conference. Its total value will be 21 billion euros.