Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow News of the day arrow Witkoff and Putin concluded talks in St. Petersburg arrow

Witkoff and Putin concluded talks in St. Petersburg

11 April 2025 23:58
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
US-Russia talks between Putin and Witkoff on April 11 — First results
Vladimir Putin and Steve Witkoff. Photo: Russian media
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor

On Friday, April 11, Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in St. Petersburg. They discussed the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Russian media.

Advertisement

What is known about the US-Russia talks

The meeting between Witkoff and Putin lasted 4.5 hours behind closed doors.

According to the Russian media, the topic of the meeting between Putin and Witkoff was "aspects of the Ukrainian settlement".

Details remain unknown at this time.

Putin and Witkoff conclude talks - first results - photo 1
Vladimir Putin and Steve Witkoff. Photo: Russian media
Putin and Witkoff conclude talks - first results - photo 2
A meeting between Vladimir Putin and Steve Witkoff. Photo: Russian media

As a reminder, Axios reported that US President Donald Trump has set a deadline for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to establish peace in Ukraine —  the end of April this year.

Earlier on April 11, British Defense Secretary John Healey said that Ukraine would receive record-breaking aid from countries following the Ramstein conference. Its total value will be 21 billion euros.

USA vladimir putin Donald Trump russia Steve Witkoff
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement