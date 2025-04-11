Healey announces record-breaking aid to Ukraine

Ramstein meeting. Photo: Reuters

On Friday, April 11, British Defense Secretary John Healey said that Ukraine would receive record-breaking aid from countries following the Ramstein conference. Its total value will be 21 billion euros.

New aid for Ukraine

"And the new pledges of military assistance announced today through the UDCG amount to more than €21 billion," said Healey.

According to him, this is a record increase in funding for Ukraine. And countries are also stepping up support on the front line.

John Healey reported that the package includes £160 million (184.3 million euros) of UK funding for the repair and maintenance of vehicles and equipment that the UK has already provided to Ukraine, a new "close combat" military aid package with funding for radar systems, anti-tank mines and hundreds of thousands of drones, highly maneuverable FPV drones for attacking targets and drones that can drop explosives on Russian positions.

And the head of the Estonian Defense Ministry, Hanno Pevkur, announced a new military package for Ukraine.