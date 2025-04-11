Trump sets deadline for Putin to end the war in Ukraine — Axios reports

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has set a deadline for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to establish peace in Ukraine — the end of April this year.

This was reported by Axios on Friday, April 11.

The end of the war in Ukraine

Axios notes that Trump has become frustrated that negotiations haven't made much progress in recent weeks, and said at one point that he was "pissed off" about comments Putin had made on Ukraine.

The publication cites its own sources as saying that if Russia and Ukraine do not reach a ceasefire agreement by the end of April, the Trump administration is ready to impose new sanctions on Russia.

They will be introduced by an executive order of the US president or by a decision of Congress, but in the second case it will take much longer.

The article states that this ultimatum may be conveyed to the Kremlin leader by Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, who arrived in Russia today and is planning a meeting with Putin.

On Thursday, April 10, the delegations of the United States and Russia met in Istanbul, marking the second round of consultations following the signing of the agreement between US Secretary of State Rubio and his Russian counterpart.

