The Trump Administration has developed the plan to take Greenland under the control of the United States

The Donald Trump Administration has begun implementing its plan to take control of Greenland. Their scenario is based not on the seizure of the island by force but on working with Greenlanders' public opinion.

How the Trump team intends to seize Greenland

According to the NYT source, the White House National Security Council has met several times to discuss the Greenland invasion. The plan involves several departments that have been given specific instructions.

The full details of the plan are unclear. However, despite the President of the United States Donald Trump's hints at the possible use of force, the National Security Council has never seriously considered military options. Instead, Washington's efforts will be aimed at convincing the island's 57,000 people that "they must ask to join the United States".

According to another source, Trump's advisers discussed the possibility of advertising and a social media campaign. The United States' information campaign will include the appeal to the common heritage of Greenlanders with the indigenous Inuit people of Alaska, who are almost 2,500 miles away.

The Trump administration is also exploring financial incentives for Greenlanders. In particular, annual subsidies of USD 10,000 for each resident of the island, along with the USD 600 million in subsidies that Denmark provides to the island every year.

"Some Trump officials believe those costs could be offset by new revenue from the extraction of Greenland's natural resources, which include rare earth minerals, copper, gold, uranium and oil," the NYT writes.

As a reminder, in late March, Greenland's new Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, responded to Trump's statements by emphasizing his country's sovereignty and independence. He also assured the Greenlanders that the country would not submit to external pressure.

