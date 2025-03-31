The Prime Minister of Greenland noted that his country would not submit to external pressure

Protests in Greenland against the United States. Photo: Reuters

The new Prime Minister of Greenland, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, responded to the statements of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, about the possible acquisition or annexation of Greenland by emphasizing the sovereignty and independence of his country. He assured the citizens of Greenland that the country is not going to submit to external pressure.

The country's leader wrote about it on Facebook.

What the Prime Minister of Greenland said in response to Trump's claims

The Prime Minister of Greenland's statement. Photo: Screenshot

Jens-Frederik Nielsen stated that Greenland would defend its interests peacefully, with unity and dignity. He called on the people to exercise restraint and confidence in defending Greenland's independence.

"We must clearly and calmly demonstrate to the President of the United States that Greenland belongs to us. It was so yesterday, it is so today, and it will always be so," the Prime Minister said.

This statement was a response to Donald Trump's interview with NBC News, where he expressed the United States' desire to "100% get Greenland" and did not rule out the possibility of a military takeover.

The other day, the US Vice President JD Vance and his wife flew to Greenland, but the visit was short — about three hours — because Greenland refused to provide any services to these "tourists".

As a reminder, in January, the media reported that Greenland was being urged to join the EU as soon as possible to "protect" itself from Donald Trump's wishes.

