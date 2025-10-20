Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Putin does not want to stop the war, — Zelensky

Putin does not want to stop the war, — Zelensky

Ua en ru
Publication time 20 October 2025 09:18
Updated 09:26
Zelensky says Putin does not want to end the war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war, as evidenced by Russia expanding its capabilities to strike Ukraine.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE, citing the president’s interview with NBC News.

Why Zelensky believes Putin does not want to end the war

During the interview, the host showed the president a chart of Russian missile and drone launches since Donald Trump’s presidency. Noting that the number of strikes has only increased, Zelensky was asked why he thinks this is happening.

In response, the head of state emphasized that the issue is not related to the US president.

"Russia has increased its capabilities — investing money, receiving help from North Korea, machinery from China, and licenses from Iran. This shows that Putin doesn’t want to stop the war; he seeks pressure and ultimatums. Again, this is how Putin sees this war," Zelensky said.

Volodymyr Zelensky vladimir putin Donald Trump shelling war in Ukraine russia
Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
