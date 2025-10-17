Trump claims bad blood between Zelensky and Putin is holding up negotiations

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has commented on the negotiations between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin. He noted that the personal animosity between the two leaders significantly complicates the peace process.

Why can't Russia and Ukraine hold peace talks?

According to Trump, both presidents are excellent negotiators. However, interpersonal conflicts are hindering the achievement of a quick peace.

"I think they’re both doing a great job in that sense...You know, they don’t like each other, I say that in front of President Zelensky, but I say it in front of President Putin, too. They have tremendous bad blood. It really is what is holding up, I think, a settlement," Trump added.

The American president expressed confidence that, despite the difficulties, a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is possible and will be long-lasting, similar to the peace processes in the Middle East.

