News of the day Zelensky-Putin tension slows war talks, Trump says

Zelensky-Putin tension slows war talks, Trump says

Publication time 17 October 2025 23:55
Updated 23:58
Trump claims bad blood between Zelensky and Putin is holding up negotiations
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has commented on the negotiations between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin. He noted that the personal animosity between the two leaders significantly complicates the peace process.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Why can't Russia and Ukraine hold peace talks?

According to Trump, both presidents are excellent negotiators. However, interpersonal conflicts are hindering the achievement of a quick peace.

"I think they’re both doing a great job in that sense...You know, they don’t like each other, I say that in front of President Zelensky, but I say it in front of President Putin, too. They have tremendous bad blood. It really is what is holding up, I think, a settlement," Trump added.

The American president expressed confidence that, despite the difficulties, a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is possible and will be long-lasting, similar to the peace processes in the Middle East.

Read more:

Zelensky open to peace talks with Putin

Trump shocks with statement on sanctions after call with Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky USA vladimir putin negotiations Donald Trump
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
