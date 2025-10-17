What is a drone acoustic detection system — Louis Saillans on new defense tech

Acoustic drone detection system. Illustrative photo: zahid.espreso.tv

Acoustic anti-drone system — a new method for detecting hostile UAVs. Sensors passively "hear" the sounds of drones, detecting their presence in the air in advance. This system is safer for people and infrastructure and could soon become as commonplace as street surveillance cameras.

This was reported by Louis Saillans, founder of Askalon Industries and a retired officer of the French Navy, in an exclusive column for Novyny.LIVE.

Why UAV detection radars are ineffective

"The logic is simple and very urban: many inexpensive ‘ears’ create a listening field where radars have difficulty or where emitting signals would be unsafe. Ukrainians deliberately minimize active radars in high-intensity situations — any emission reveals positions; in civilian environments, it is also undesirable. During one attack, the Sky Fortress acoustic system helped shoot down 80 of 84 hostile drones, which impressed even US military personnel," explains the columnist.

Saillans emphasizes that cities follow different rules and require a scalable, safe, and affordable sensor network that can be deployed in a day and does not create additional emissions, while radar and radio-frequency detection are suitable for airfields and military use.

"Radars are energy-intensive, bulky, and sensitive to terrain and buildings, and small polymer UAVs have a tiny radar cross-section (RCS), so achieving 360° coverage requires multiple antennas, cables, and substantial budgets. RF detection only works when a drone emits a control or telemetry signal, but increasingly platforms fly via private or cellular 4G/5G networks or even fiber optics, so the signal is not visible over the air," the expert writes.

Priorities for the safety of the new drone detection method

According to a veteran of the French Special Forces, the first to be addressed are operators of critical infrastructure — energy, oil and gas, and airports; often the impetus comes from insurers, who need clear procedures and coverage at low altitudes. In cities, priorities include mass gatherings, transport hubs, schools, and hospitals, where safe detection is required continuously.

"A separate issue is the ‘silent’ threat — drones with 4G/5G connectivity and autonomous flights that do not appear on radio frequency. This is exactly where passive acoustics provide versatility and rapid deployment," added the former military officer.

Saillans is convinced that flexibility is crucial for cities: temporary coverage for mass events, quick relocation of nodes, and network growth without redesign. A city or company connects to the platform with a license, lifetime hardware warranty, 24/7 support, and regular software and module updates. The network scales through additional nodes without new tender cycles: add a point — close the ‘gap’.

"Anti-drone detection will become a standard in cities. Not because it’s trendy, but because of economics and safety. Passive, smart, and affordable nodes give cities resilience without fear or excessive budgets. Cameras once also seemed unnecessary. Now they are part of the background. The next background will be acoustic drone protection," the author added.

