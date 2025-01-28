Protests in Serbia — Prime Minister resigned

Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Hamzagic

Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević resigned amid mass protests. He became the first high-ranking official to lose his post after anti-government demonstrations in the country.

Reuters reported it.

Resignation of Serbian Prime Minister

The agency notes that Miloš Vučević became the first high-ranking official to lose his post after mass rallies spread across the country.

"I took this step to reduce tensions. The Mayor of Novi Sad will also resign. By doing so, we have met all the demands of the most radical protestors," he said during the Press Conference on Tuesday, January 28.

As you know, Vučević has been heading the ruling center-right Progressive Party of Serbia since 2023.

To recap, anti-government demonstrations broke out after the roof collapsed at the Novi Sad railway station in November 2024, killing 15 people. The protestors blame the corruption in the government of populist President Aleksandar Vučić for the disaster.

Protests around the world

As a reminder, on New Year’s Eve, students protested in Serbia. They demanded the publication of full documentation about the Novi Sad tragedy.

In addition, people are gathering for rallies in Slovakia. For example, on January 23, protests against the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico began in various cities across the country.

And on January 6, the opposition in Georgia organized a Christmas procession. This is another protest by supporters of the country’s European integration.