German government considers additional military aid to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben

Germany's Budget Committee called on Finance Minister Jörg Kukis to provide €3 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine. However, there are disputes within the ministry over this issue.

This was reported by Reuters sources.

Ukraine is to receive 3 billion euros in aid

According to Reuters sources, the request for additional funds was approved during a vote in parliament's budget committee, where it was supported by opposition conservatives from the CDU and the Free Democrats (FDP). Representatives of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) abstained from the vote.

Currently, the committee cannot make decisions on providing additional aid without the approval of the finance minister. However, according to Reuters, in practice the ministry usually follows the committee's recommendations. Representatives of the budget committee from the CDU and SPD said that the budget has enough funds for this request.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who also supports additional military aid to Ukraine, insists that it can only be financed if there is a "debt brake" — a financial mechanism that limits the government's ability to borrow more. This has already caused political tensions in Germany.

Earlier, in 2024, Germany allocated 8 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine. In 2025, however, this amount has been reduced to 4 billion euros, as the German government hopes that Ukraine will be able to cover some of its needs with a $50 billion loan approved by the Group of Seven (G7) countries. The final decision on the allocation of additional funds is currently up to the German Ministry of Finance.

As a reminder, Olaf Scholz recently made a statement to NATO about the need to increase defense spending and mentioned Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has unblocked previously frozen federal aid after facing strong pressure from Republicans.