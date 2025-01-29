Suspension of US aid — Trump has unblocked funding, but there is a nuance

President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The Office of Management and Budget of the Administration of the President of the United States Donald Trump has unblocked previously frozen federal aid. The decision was made after strong pressure from Republicans.

It was reported by The Hill on Wednesday, January 29.

Aid has been unblocked, but there is a nuance

The suspension of federal aid has paralyzed many programs and caused a huge outcry on Capitol Hill. According to one of the Republican senators, the decision to unblock the funding was made under strong behind-the-scenes pressure from Republican lawmakers.

The order to unblock the federal aid was signed by the acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Matthew Vet.

The Republican senators received numerous calls from community leaders expressing concern over the loss of federal grants.

The most problematic case was the failure of the Medicaid web portal, which affected many states and caused a wide public outcry in the United States.

At the same time, it is not yet known whether the decision will affect the unblocking of funding for the Ukrainian branch of USAID.

Earlier, the Administration of the President of the United States Donald Trump resumed some of the international aid programs that had previously been frozen for 90 days. Diplomats appealed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio to make an exception for Ukraine.