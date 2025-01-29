The United States resumed some of the suspended aid programs — details

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: Reuters

The administration of the new U.S. President Donald Trump has resumed some international aid programs. They were previously suspended for 90 days.

This was reported by The Washington Post.

Resumption of aid from the United States

For example, U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, agreed to continue funding humanitarian programs, which include programs to provide essential medicines, medical services, food and shelter, and housing assistance.

At the same time, he decided not to make an exception for programmes related to "abortion, family planning conferences and gender programs" or diversity programmes, "transgender surgeries or other non-life-saving aid".

The document states that "the resumption of funding is temporary" and that no new contracts will be signed, except in specific cases where it is necessary. It is not yet known what these exceptions will be.

As a reminder, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel has suspended all new defense contracts and requests for defense project openings. The pause could last ten days or even several months.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that due to the suspension of U.S. funding, programs to support veterans, schools, hospitals, and infrastructure restoration were suspended. The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine is looking for a solution.