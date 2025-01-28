Scholz and Frederiksen discussed European security and assistance to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stated the need to strengthen the defense capabilities of NATO and the European Union. Speaking before a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Berlin, he stressed the importance of increasing defense spending due to threats from Russia.

This was reported by Tagesshau.

Scholz calls on NATO countries to strengthen security measures

Olaf Scholz commented on reports of recent damage to another submarine cable.

"Just yesterday, we received another report of damage to another submarine cable. This indicates a threat from Russia's shadow fleet," said Olaf Scholz.

According to Scholz, NATO's Baltic Sentry operation will improve the protection of the Baltic Sea and critical infrastructure on the seabed.

"And we agree that we have to strengthen the European part of NATO and continue to increase defense spending," he added.

Scholz calls to support Ukraine

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Olaf Scholz together stressed the importance of countering the influence of Russia and China and called for greater international coordination.

"We must increase our support for Ukraine. We have to counteract the influence of China and Russia", said Mette Frederiksen.

As a reminder, it has recently become known that NATO will protect underground cables in the sea. Also, a few days ago, Donald Trump called on NATO countries to increase spending by 5% of GDP.