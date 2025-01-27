Russia is suspected of damaging the undersea cable and is currently under investigation

The Eagle S tanker that could have damaged the cable underwater. Photo: Reuters

A submarine fiber optic cable between Latvia and Sweden was damaged, allegedly as a result of external influence. At the request of Latvia, NATO was forced to deploy patrol ships in the area and launched an investigation into the sabotage.

This was reported by Reuters.

How the investigation will proceed?

The Swedish Security Service took control of the Eagle S as part of the investigation, as the vessel is suspected of deliberately damaging a cable with an anchor on behalf of the Russian Federation.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina said her government was coordinating with NATO and other countries in the Baltic Sea region to investigate the incident.

NATO has already said it will deploy frigates, patrol aircraft and maritime drones to the Baltic Sea to help protect critical infrastructure, and reserved the right to take action against vessels suspected of posing a security threat.

The cable that broke on Sunday connected the Latvian city of Ventspils to the Swedish island of Gotland and was damaged in Sweden's exclusive economic zone, the Latvian Navy said. Communications providers were able to switch to alternative transmission routes.

