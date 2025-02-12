The White House made the statement about Trump’s possible meeting with Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the President of the United States Donald Trump. Archive photo: Russian media

The leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed to pay mutual visits during a telephone call. The White House made the statement.

It was announced by the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday, February 12.

Meeting between Trump and Putin

The White House Press Secretary was asked whether Trump could meet with Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I don’t have anything to read out on that for you today," Leavitt noted.

In addition, journalists asked whether Trump had set conditions for the meeting with the Russian dictator.

"Not that I’m aware of. That doesn’t mean they don’t exist, but I was just talking with the President and our National Security Team. I wasn’t made aware of any conditions but if they exist, I’m happy to provide," she answered.

Country for the meeting

At the same time, CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs stated that the meeting between Trump and Putin could take place in Saudi Arabia.

"Trump and Putin will meet, likely meet in Saudi Arabia the 1st time, he tells us in Oval," she said.

As a reminder, on February 12, Trump had a phone call with Putin. They discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, energy, and more.

Subsequently, Putin invited Trump to visit Moscow. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation noted that the leader of the United States and the Russian dictator agreed to the personal meeting.