A U.S. Air Force C-37B aircraft. Photo credit: af.mil

A United States Air Force C-37B VIP passenger plane is preparing to land in Moscow. Probably, a diplomatic delegation is on board.

This was reported by OSINTdefender on X on Thursday, February 13.

U.S. plane to land in Russia

It is known that the C-37B aircraft took off from Joint Base Andrews near Washington.

Aircraft data. Photo: flightradar24.com

"A U.S. Air Force C-37B VIP passenger jet that took off today from Joint Base Andrews near Washington, D.C., and was likely carrying a diplomatic delegation, is preparing to land in Moscow," the statement said.

A post by OSINTdefender. Photo: screenshot

At the same time, The Guardian reported that Russian Alexander Vinnik was on board, returning as part of a prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia.

Earlier, Pete Hegseth, the Pentagon chief, said that as a result of the negotiations, Russia and Ukraine will not get what they want.

The number of peacekeepers to be deployed in Ukraine to assure peace was given by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.