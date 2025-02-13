How many peacekeepers are needed to make peace in Ukraine real — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 100,000 peacekeepers are needed to ensure peace. According to him, the details will be discussed in Munich.

The Ukrainian leader said this in a commentary to We Are Ukraine on Thursday, February 13.

Ensuring peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that on his instructions, the military had prepared a map that reflects the real need for foreign forces to ensure security in the country.

"What are these 'security guarantees'? Strong weapons, some kind of deterrent package. Or we can build, as I said, NATO in Ukraine. Then we will actually get weapons from you, a contingent from Europeans and Americans. And the contingent is not 5-7 thousand, as they once said," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Earlier, The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, Germany, and the European Union demanded European participation in future ceasefire negotiations.

Also, Carlo Massala said that a conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin suggests that "Russia has won this war". Negotiations are being conducted "over the heads of Ukrainians and Europeans".