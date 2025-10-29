Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Chernihiv explosion — RMA reports impact

Chernihiv explosion — RMA reports impact

Publication time 29 October 2025 12:41
Updated 12:44
Russia attacked Chernihiv region with drones — Regional Military Administration shares details
Rescuer of the State Emergency Service. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the morning of October 29, an explosion occurred in Chernihiv — preliminary reports indicate it was caused by a hostile drone striking the central part of the city. Fortunately, there are no casualties or injuries among civilians.

This was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration (RMA).

Security situation in Chernihiv region

The regional head clarified that the situation in Chernihiv remains tense: over the past day, Russian forces shelled the region 54 times. A total of 99 explosions were recorded across 24 settlements.

Chernihiv region
Consequences of the attack on the house. Photo: State Emergency Service of Chernihiv Region

The hardest-hit areas were Koryukivka and Novhorod-Siversky districts. In Koryukivka, a drone strike on transport infrastructure caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers. In another settlement in the district, debris damaged a residential building — the blast shattered windows and destroyed part of the roof.

Chernihiv region shelling
Consequences of the explosion. Photo: State Emergency Service of Chernihiv Region

In Novhorod-Siversky district, a drone hit an energy facility, and in the district center, another drone strike damaged a building, causing a fire that was promptly extinguished by State Emergency Service units.

Read more:

Trump recalls 8 wars, seeks Ukraine-Russia peace

Is Putin ready for negotiations — US intelligence assessment

NGU repels one of Russia’s largest assaults in Donetsk — video

war explosion shelling drones
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
