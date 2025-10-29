Russia attacked Chernihiv region with drones — Regional Military Administration shares details

Rescuer of the State Emergency Service. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the morning of October 29, an explosion occurred in Chernihiv — preliminary reports indicate it was caused by a hostile drone striking the central part of the city. Fortunately, there are no casualties or injuries among civilians.

This was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration (RMA).

Security situation in Chernihiv region

The regional head clarified that the situation in Chernihiv remains tense: over the past day, Russian forces shelled the region 54 times. A total of 99 explosions were recorded across 24 settlements.

Consequences of the attack on the house. Photo: State Emergency Service of Chernihiv Region

The hardest-hit areas were Koryukivka and Novhorod-Siversky districts. In Koryukivka, a drone strike on transport infrastructure caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers. In another settlement in the district, debris damaged a residential building — the blast shattered windows and destroyed part of the roof.

Consequences of the explosion. Photo: State Emergency Service of Chernihiv Region

In Novhorod-Siversky district, a drone hit an energy facility, and in the district center, another drone strike damaged a building, causing a fire that was promptly extinguished by State Emergency Service units.

