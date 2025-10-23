Shelling of Sumy community on October 23 — two men injured

Railway damaged after a Russian strike. Illustrative photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Russian occupiers struck a railway station in Sumy overnight on October 23, injuring two people.

This was reported on Telegram by Serhiy Kryvosheyenko, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details of the Sumy strike overnight on October 23

"Around 3:00 a.m., the enemy carried out a drone strike on the territory of the railway station in Sumy," the report states.

Kryvosheyenko added that the strike left two injured — both railway employees.

"The 35-year-old man was hospitalized, while the 28-year-old received on-site medical assistance. The aftermath of the attack is being clarified," he concluded.

