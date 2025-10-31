Donald and Melania Trump host Halloween celebration at the White House

Donald and Melania Trump hand out candy. Photo: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

A traditional Halloween celebration took place at the White House in Washington, D.C. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, despite the ongoing government shutdown, hosted a lively party for children, military families, and administration staff.

The event was broadcast by Fox News, which covered the festivities.

Donald Trump and the First Lady hand out candy

The atmosphere was festive — the grounds were decorated with pumpkin garlands, cobwebs, and themed ornaments, while attendees showcased their creativity through costumes.

Guests arrived in a wide variety of looks — from superheroes and fairy-tale characters to Trump look-alikes. Among the costumes were Spider-Man, Captain America, ballerinas, princesses, McDonald’s employees, and even children dressed as mini versions of the president himself, complete with a red tie and a "Make America Great Again" cap.

Donald Trump high-fives a boy dressed as him. Photo: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

President Trump and the First Lady appeared on the South Lawn to an orchestral version of Michael Jackson’s iconic hit "Thriller."

Interestingly, Donald Trump chose not to dress as any character — he appeared as himself, wearing a classic blue suit, red tie, and a "USA" baseball cap, while Melania opted for a long brown coat layered over a bright orange dress.

Decorations at the White House. Photo: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

As per tradition, the Trumps handed out treats to guests — full-sized Hershey’s chocolate bars and Twizzlers candy were given to children and their parents. Although some little ones were shy to approach the president, Trump made an effort to chat even with the youngest visitors, adding warmth and charm to the evening.

