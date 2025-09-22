Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyHomeAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsTravelMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Civilians killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region

Civilians killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region

Ua en ru
Publication time 22 September 2025 08:46
Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with five guided aerial bombs on September 22
Firefighting in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the morning of Monday, September 22, Russian forces carried out a series of strikes with guided aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia. The enemy launched at least five bombs at the city, hitting civilian infrastructure and industrial facilities.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Advertisement

A large-scale fire broke out in Zaporizhzhia after the bombing

As a result of the attack, a large-scale fire broke out, which rescuers are working to extinguish. Residential buildings were damaged, and several cars were destroyed or damaged.

Zaporizhia attack
Firefighting. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

 

Utility services and social protection agencies are providing assistance to the affected residents.

Zaporizhia shelling
Ruins. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Preliminary reports indicate that two people were killed and two others were injured. One of the injured is in serious condition and is receiving urgent medical care.

"As a result of the nighttime attack, 15 multi-story and 10 private houses, as well as non-residential buildings, were damaged. Specialists from the district administrations are already inspecting the area to document all the damage.
Utility services have already begun covering broken windows in residential buildings with OSB boards," reported Ivan Fedorov.

Read more:

Three Russian MiG-31 jets violate Estonian airspace near Tallinn

Russia continues attacks on civilians — Zelensky issues statement

Ukrainian forces hit a Russian oil refinery — key details

fire explosion Zaporizhzhia Zaporizhzhia region shelling KAB
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information