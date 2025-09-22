Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with five guided aerial bombs on September 22

Firefighting in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the morning of Monday, September 22, Russian forces carried out a series of strikes with guided aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia. The enemy launched at least five bombs at the city, hitting civilian infrastructure and industrial facilities.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Advertisement

A large-scale fire broke out in Zaporizhzhia after the bombing

As a result of the attack, a large-scale fire broke out, which rescuers are working to extinguish. Residential buildings were damaged, and several cars were destroyed or damaged.

Firefighting. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Utility services and social protection agencies are providing assistance to the affected residents.

Ruins. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Preliminary reports indicate that two people were killed and two others were injured. One of the injured is in serious condition and is receiving urgent medical care.

"As a result of the nighttime attack, 15 multi-story and 10 private houses, as well as non-residential buildings, were damaged. Specialists from the district administrations are already inspecting the area to document all the damage.

Utility services have already begun covering broken windows in residential buildings with OSB boards," reported Ivan Fedorov.

Read more:

Three Russian MiG-31 jets violate Estonian airspace near Tallinn

Russia continues attacks on civilians — Zelensky issues statement

Ukrainian forces hit a Russian oil refinery — key details