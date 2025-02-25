Trump to meet with Putin and Zelensky — White House announces when

Donald Trump. Photo: RNZ

The meetings between White House President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "will take place very soon". The American leader wants to conclude a deal as soon as possible.

This was stated by White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt, FoxNews reported on Tuesday, February 25.

Trump's meeting with Putin and Zelensky

According to Leavitt, Trump's meetings with Putin and Zelensky "will happen very soon". She emphasized that Trump is particularly looking forward to meeting with the Ukrainian leader.

"He wants the critical minerals and rare earth deal signed. It's going to recoup American tax dollars for the hundreds of billions of dollars that we have paid forUkraine's national defense. He expects President Zelensky to sign that deal" said the White House spokesperson.

At the same time, Leavitt repeated the narrative that "Ukraine would no longer exist if it were not for the help of the Americans".

Earlier, on Monday, February 24, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. He also met with the President of the European Council António Costa.

Also, France and the UK developed the plan aimed at providing security guarantees for Ukraine.