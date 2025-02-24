The President of France Emmanuel Macron. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

France and the UK developed the plan aimed at providing security guarantees for Ukraine. At the same time, their military should not be on the frontline.

It was announced by the President of France Emmanuel Macron at the Press Conference at the White House, according to Novyny.LIVE.

France and the UK offer security guarantees for Ukraine

As part of this initiative, French and British troops may be sent to Ukraine.

"It is important to note that their role is not to be directly on the frontline, but to be present in Ukraine "as a guarantee" of security," Macron emphasized.

As a reminder, the ex-Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson said that the President of the United States Donald Trump does not oppose the deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine. He called for the implementation of such an initiative.

Duda also called on Ukraine’s partners to increase pressure on Putin. According to him, it could encourage the Russian dictator to sit down at the negotiating table.