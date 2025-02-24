Boris Johnson. Photo: screenshot

Ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that the leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is not against peacekeepers in Ukraine. He called for it to be added to France’s position and done.

Boris Johnson said it during the YES Special Meeting on February 24 in Kyiv, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, according to the correspondent of Novyny.LIVE.

Sending peacekeepers to Ukraine

Johnson emphasized that Trump’s comments are aimed at increasing the participation of European countries in supporting Ukraine.

According to him, it is important to be realistic — to take into account Trump’s statements, but at the same time develop your own strategies.

"When Americans talk about Ukraine, they paint everything in black and white. We cannot do that. It should be a sovereign country committed to joining NATO. I think Putin will eventually lose, and Ukraine will win," Johnson emphasized.

As a reminder, Johnson emphasized that Trump wants to show Republicans’ skepticism towards Ukraine, but he is falling for the Kremlin’s narratives.

Boris Johnson also commented on the statement of the President of the United States Donald Trump about the allegedly low rating of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and the need for elections. According to him, Trump’s comment should have "shocked the Europeans to action".