Ukrainian delegation discussed ceasefire in Ukraine with the Coalition of the Willing

The meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with the representatives of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris. Photo: t.me/ermaka2022

In Paris, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, and the Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, met with their counterparts from the UK, Germany, and France. They discussed the ceasefire and security guarantees.

Andrii Yermak posted it on Telegram on Thursday, April 17.

Ukrainian delegation met with the representatives of the countries of the "Coalition of the Willing"

"Our partners were represented at the talks at the Elysee Palace by the representatives of the countries that are part of the Coalition of the Willing: Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France Emmanuel Bonn, National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Jonathan Powell and National Security Advisor to the Federal Chancellor of Germany Jens Plötner," Yermak said.

The parties exchanged views on the steps to achieve peace, in particular:

Implementation of a full ceasefire;

Involvement of a multinational military contingent;

Development of an effective security architecture for Ukraine.

Yermak noted that the conversation was very informative.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian delegation will also hold talks with the representatives of the United States in Paris on April 17.

It is known that United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have already arrived in the capital of France.