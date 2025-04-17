Talks in Paris on April 17 — Rubio and Witkoff begin talks with Ukraine

Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, April 17, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Paris. The visit is aimed at a series of important talks with representatives of France and Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters.

What is known about the visit of US representatives to Paris

The talks will focus on finding ways to end the war in Ukraine, as well as other strategic issues such as the Iran nuclear deal and the Trump administration's tariff policy.

Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot as well as the Ukrainian delegation led by the head of the presidential administration, Andrii Yermak. The parties are expected to seek common approaches to resolving the conflict and discuss further steps of international support for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Steve Witkoff has already met with French diplomats. However, it remains unclear whether he has separate talks with the Ukrainian side.

As a reminder, on April 17, a delegation from Ukraine consisting of Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, Foreign Minister, and Rustem Umerov, Defense Minister, arrived in Paris for talks.

Earlier, Politico wrote that the parties in Paris would discuss Ukraine, Iran, and trade relations after US President Donald Trump's tariff threats.