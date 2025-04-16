Talks about Ukraine in France — Rubio and Witkoff to arrive for meeting

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will visit France this week for talks about Ukraine. They want to end the war as soon as possible.

Politico reported it.

Advertisement

Rubio and Witkoff's visit to France

The visit will take place this week. Witkoff plans to meet with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and United States Secretary of State Rubio — with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Noël Barrot.

The White House source said that the parties would discuss Ukraine, Iran, and trade relations following Donald Trump's tariff threats.

Macron's meeting with Witkoff will take place a few days after the talks between Trump's envoy and Putin on a ceasefire in Ukraine. It should be noted that the President of France is leading the European initiative to provide Kyiv with security guarantees, in particular through the deployment of the peacekeeping contingent.

As a reminder, on April 11, Witkoff held his first meeting in Russia, where he met with Putin's Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

The conversation lasted more than four hours, and afterwards, Steve Witkoff stated that "the parties are approaching an important stage".