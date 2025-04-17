Ukraine is negotiating a truce in France

The Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

On Thursday, April 17, the Ukrainian delegation, consisting of the Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, and the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, arrived in Paris for their working visit. As part of the trip, it is planned to take part in a series of bilateral and multilateral talks with the representatives of the states of the Coalition of the Willing and able to provide Ukraine with security guarantees.

It was reported by the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Advertisement

What is the purpose of the talks in France?

"During the visit, the delegation is scheduled to participate in a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings with the representatives of the Coalition of the Willing," it was said in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The main topics will include ways to achieve a complete ceasefire, the involvement of a multinational military contingent to guarantee lasting peace, and the future of joint security initiatives that will allow Ukraine to effectively rebuild the state and maintain stability in the region.

The Ukrainian delegation is also planning to meet with the representatives of the United States, who are also in France these days. According to Yermak, they will discuss important issues for the security of not only Ukraine but the entire European continent.

"The visit will include a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings with representatives of the states of the Coalition of the Willing and able to provide security, including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Meetings are also scheduled with representatives of the United States, who are currently in France," Andrii Yermak said.

As a reminder, it became known that the US delegation would also arrive in France.

The MFA also announced new rounds of Ukraine, Russia, and the US talks.