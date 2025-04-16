Talks between the US, Ukraine, and Russia — there will be new rounds

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Ukraine is convinced that there will be new rounds of talks between Kyiv, Washington and Moscow. The countries are currently working on a regular basis.

It was announced by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, during the briefing, according to the correspondent of Novyny LIVE.

New rounds of talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the US

Tykhyi emphasized that ongoing work between the two countries is ongoing, as Ukraine is as interested in peace as anyone.

"Ukraine has demonstrated its constructiveness when it comes to cooperation with the United States. And we count on constructive engagement from the Russian side. But so far we see only terror," the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

He emphasized that pressure should be increased on Moscow to take peace seriously and stop ignoring proposals and disrespecting not only Ukraine but also the United States and other international partners who call for an end to the war.

